Rohit Bose Roy praises Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s stellar talent in throwback photo

Rohit Bose Roy shared a throwback picture with actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, and heaped praise upon the two stars highlighting Dhawan's consistent talent, and Advani's remarkable growth as an artist

By Agency News Desk
Rohit Bose Roy | Varun Dhawan | Kiara Advani _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actor Rohit Bose Roy shared a throwback picture with actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, and heaped praise upon the two stars highlighting Dhawan’s consistent talent, and Advani’s remarkable growth as an artist. Taking to Instagram, Rohit, who is known for his work in ‘Viraasat’, ‘Kkusum’, shared a happy selfie, wherein he is sitting beside Varun and Kiara in a flight.

Kiara is wearing a pink floral ethnic dress, while Varun is sporting an orange coloured tie-dye kurta. Rohit is donning a black outfit.

The post was captioned: “Chanced upon this warm pic clicked on the way back from Ahmedabad!! I was shooting a film whilst they were promoting #jugjuggjeeyo ! He’s always been one of my favourite young actors and she, what can i say… has grown in leaps and bounds faster than any actor in recent memory… #shershah @kiaraaliaadvani@varundvn.”

Kiara and Varun have shared the screen space in the 2022 family comedy drama ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’. It also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Rohit recently played a pivotal character in the thriller web series ‘Karmma Calling’. He portrayed the role of Satyajit Mehra in the show, which stars Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari, and Namrata Sheth as Karma Talwar and Ambika Mehra (daughter of Satyajit).

