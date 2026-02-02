Rohit Shetty’s First Reaction to the Midnight Gunfire Outside His Juhu Home

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has reportedly decided to keep a low profile for the next couple of days following the shocking firing incident that occurred outside his Juhu residence in Mumbai. According to a report by India Today, the director has cancelled all scheduled engagements and has requested close friends and industry colleagues not to visit his home for at least 48 hours as investigations continue.

Sources close to the development revealed that Shetty is fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police and is actively assisting in the probe. “Rohit is currently recording his statement and is completely involved in the investigation. Despite additional security being provided at his residence, he has asked his industry friends not to visit him for now. He is staying in touch with concerned friends and colleagues only through calls and messages,” the source was quoted as saying.

The decision is believed to be aimed at avoiding unnecessary movement and preventing any escalation of the situation, especially in light of the heightened security arrangements around his residential building. Police presence has been significantly increased in the area as a precautionary measure.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when unidentified assailants allegedly fired four rounds outside the filmmaker’s residential tower in Juhu. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the firing caused alarm among residents and prompted immediate action from law enforcement agencies.

Soon after the incident, Mumbai Police cordoned off the area, and forensic teams were deployed to examine the crime scene and collect crucial evidence. Shell casings and other materials were reportedly recovered as part of the investigation, which is now being handled by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

In a major breakthrough, five suspects were reportedly detained in Pune in connection with the firing incident and were later handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further questioning. Earlier, the Crime Branch had constituted 12 special teams to trace and apprehend those involved in the attack. Authorities are currently working to establish the motive behind the firing, which remains unclear at this stage.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the film industry, prompting strong reactions from industry bodies. The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) issued a statement condemning the firing and expressing serious concern over the safety of filmmakers and industry professionals.

“The entire film fraternity is deeply shocked and concerned about the safety and well-being of one of the most respected and iconic filmmakers of the Indian entertainment industry. Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, which is unacceptable,” the statement read.

The association further appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to personally intervene in the matter and ensure swift justice. “We are confident that the efficient Mumbai Police will take strict and prompt action, identify and book the culprits at the earliest, and ensure complete protection to Mr Rohit Shetty and his family,” the statement added.

Rohit Shetty is among Bollywood’s most successful and influential commercial filmmakers, best known for blockbuster franchises such as Golmaal, Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. His films have consistently drawn massive audiences, making him a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

As the investigation continues, authorities have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the filmmaker’s safety. Meanwhile, the industry remains on edge, awaiting clarity on the motive behind the attack and further developments in the case.