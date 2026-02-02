Border 2 Keeps Dominating! Day 9 Collections Hit ₹20.17 Cr, Fans Can’t Get Enough

Border 2 continues its impressive theatrical run, demonstrating remarkable staying power at the box office as it registers a significant surge during its second weekend. The film showed renewed momentum on Saturday (Day 9), adding a robust ₹20.17 crore to its net box office collection (NBOC). This notable jump highlights growing audience traction and sets the stage for an even stronger performance on Sunday.

With the latest figures in, Border 2 has now amassed a total net box office collection of ₹277.67 crore, reinforcing its position as one of the most successful theatrical releases in recent times. The sustained numbers well into the second weekend underline the film’s broad appeal across regions and demographics.

A look at the film’s box office breakdown reflects its solid and consistent performance:

Week 1: ₹244.97 CR NBOC

Day 8 (Friday): ₹12.53 CR NBOC

Day 9 (Saturday): ₹20.17 CR NBOC

Total till Day 9: ₹277.67 CR NBOC

After delivering a powerful first week, Border 2 maintained a steady hold during the weekdays, avoiding the sharp drops often seen after a big opening. The strong jump on Saturday indicates that the film has successfully reignited audience interest, driven by positive word of mouth and repeat viewership.

Trade analysts point out that the growth was particularly visible in mass belts, where the film’s patriotic theme and emotional storytelling have struck a deep chord. Single screens and large-format cinemas reported improved occupancy levels, while key urban centres also showed healthy footfalls as family audiences returned over the weekend.

The Saturday spike is being viewed as a strong indicator of audience confidence in the film, with experts predicting further growth on Sunday. If the upward trend continues, Border 2 is expected to close its second weekend on a high note, significantly boosting its overall lifetime collections.

Industry observers credit the film’s success to a combination of factors, including its compelling narrative, large-scale action sequences, and emotional resonance. The legacy value associated with the Border franchise has also played a crucial role in drawing audiences, particularly those seeking a cinematic experience rooted in patriotism, sacrifice, and courage.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, Border 2 is backed by a formidable production team. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, bringing together experience, scale, and vision. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film balances high-octane war drama with emotional depth, staying true to the spirit of its predecessor while appealing to a new generation of viewers.

The film’s strong box office trajectory reflects not just opening-day excitement but sustained audience engagement—an increasingly rare feat in today’s fast-paced theatrical landscape. With its continued success, Border 2 stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of well-crafted patriotic cinema when backed by solid storytelling and strong production values.

As the film continues its successful run in cinemas, all eyes are now on how far Border 2 will march ahead in the coming days, with trade experts optimistic about its long-term box office potential.