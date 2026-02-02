Ram Charan’s Emotional First Words on Twin Newborns with Upasana Kamineni Konidela: “Feeling Blessed Beyond Words”

Global star Ram Charan and entrepreneur-philanthropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela are celebrating a moment of immense joy as they welcome twins—a baby boy and a baby girl—into their family. The happy news was shared by Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi, who took to social media to announce the arrival of the newborns and reassure fans that both the mother and babies are healthy and doing well.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers across the country and beyond. As one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated families, the news quickly became a moment of collective celebration, marking yet another milestone in the lives of the beloved couple.

Expressing his gratitude, Ram Charan shared an emotional message reflecting on the journey that led to this moment. “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude,” he said. “I’m thankful to all our fans, loved ones, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.” His words resonated deeply with admirers who have followed his personal and professional journey over the years.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, known for her thoughtful outlook on life, motherhood, and social responsibility, also shared a heartfelt message. Reflecting on her upbringing and values instilled by her family, she said, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned.” She added that their greatest hope is to raise children who are “strong yet compassionate,” emphasizing that privilege comes with responsibility and that true legacy lies in giving back to society.

The birth of the twins marks the couple’s second time embracing parenthood. Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023—a moment that was celebrated widely by fans and the film fraternity alike. The arrival of the twins now completes their growing family, making Klin Kaara a proud elder sister.

Upasana has previously spoken openly about her motherhood journey, including her decision to freeze her eggs in her late twenties and early thirties. While her first pregnancy came as a natural surprise, her proactive approach to reproductive health played a role in preparing for the future. The birth of the twins stands as a testament to both modern medical choices and the couple’s long-held vision of building a family together.

Throughout this journey, Ram Charan and Upasana have been admired not only for their success and stature but also for their grounded values and transparency. Their emphasis on gratitude, intention, and social responsibility continues to inspire many, especially young couples navigating similar paths.

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in, the Konidela family is basking in a moment of love, fulfillment, and new beginnings. With three children now at the heart of their world, Ram Charan and Upasana step into this new chapter with joy, humility, and a renewed sense of purpose.