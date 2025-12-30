Jagapathi Babu’s Unrecognisable Look in Ram Charan’s Peddi Leaves Fans Shocked

The makers of the much-awaited pan-Indian film Peddi have dropped a major update, and it has instantly set social media abuzz. The latest character poster reveals Jagapathi Babu in a never-seen-before avatar, leaving fans stunned and raising excitement levels for the film. Starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and promises a gripping narrative set against a rustic sports backdrop.

Ram Charan took to social media to introduce Jagapathi Babu’s character, Appala Soori, showering praise on his co-star for bringing unmatched intensity to the role. “Glad to have the dearest @IamJagguBhai garu playing ‘APPALASOORI’ in our #Peddi,” Charan wrote, sparking massive fan engagement online.

In the newly unveiled poster, Jagapathi Babu looks almost unrecognisable. Sporting salt-and-pepper hair, an aged appearance, and old-fashioned spectacles, he exudes the rugged authority of a seasoned rural elder. A towel casually draped over his shoulders, a loose shirt, and a stern yet subtle expression hint at a character layered with experience, dominance, and emotional depth. The understated menace in his look suggests Appala Soori will be a powerful force within the story.

Sharing his excitement, Jagapathi Babu expressed gratitude for the role, stating, “Honoured and super glad to be ‘APPALASOORI’ in #Peddi. Thoroughly enjoyed playing this role.” He also confirmed that the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

Peddi boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Boman Irani, Shivaji Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma, and Satya alongside the lead pair. Set in a rural sports environment, the film is expected to deliver high-octane drama, raw emotions, and intense performances. The project is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Adding to the film’s scale is AR Rahman’s music, which has already heightened expectations.

Ram Charan recently wrapped up the Delhi shooting schedule, with behind-the-scenes images going viral. Cinematographer Ratnavelu praised Charan’s dedication and screen presence, further fueling buzz. Despite earlier delays due to a bomb blast incident, the actor has confirmed that the film remains on track for its March 2026 release.

Currently, the Hyderabad schedule is underway, focusing on dialogue-heavy and action-packed sequences. With key portions of the shoot progressing smoothly, Peddi continues to shape up as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.