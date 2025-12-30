Salman Khan Playing Colonel Santosh Babu? Battle of Galwan Makers Finally Clear the Air

Salman Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, and the film has already become a major talking point following the release of its teaser on the superstar’s 60th birthday. The powerful first glimpse instantly sparked speculation, with many viewers wondering whether Salman Khan would be portraying Colonel Santosh Babu, the Indian Army officer who lost his life during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. This led to widespread questions about whether the film is a biopic or a broader war drama.

Now, a source close to the project has clarified the confusion. According to reports cited by Hindustan Times, Battle of Galwan is not a biopic on Colonel Santosh Babu. Instead, the film is inspired by the true events of the Galwan Valley clash. The source revealed that while the story draws from real-life incidents, it does not focus on a single individual. “Salman Khan’s Galwan is not a biopic. The film is based on the actual events of the clash and aims to highlight the human cost of conflict,” the source shared, adding that Salman is expected to deliver a powerful emotional angle, especially in the climax.

The teaser sets a gritty and intense tone right from the opening moments. Salman Khan is heard delivering a striking dialogue: “Jawaano yaad rahe, zakham lage to medal samajhna, aur maut dikhe to salaam karna aur kehna—‘Aaj nahi, phir kabhi.’” The line underlines themes of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, instantly establishing the emotional core of the film.

Visually, the teaser is raw and uncompromising. Salman Khan appears in a weathered avatar, with controlled aggression and long stretches of silence that speak volumes. His piercing gaze in the final moments of the teaser locks directly with the viewer, leaving a lasting impression. The harsh terrain and brutal realities of high-altitude combat are captured with a gritty realism that adds weight to the narrative.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role alongside Salman Khan. The film is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Earlier, Salman spoke about the physical demands of the project in an interview with PTI. Admitting that action roles have become more challenging with time, he said the film requires intense training, including running, kicking, and combat preparation. “This film demands that,” the actor shared, underscoring his commitment to the role.