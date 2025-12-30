Anshula Kapoor’s 35th Birthday Bash With Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Fiancé Rohan

Anshula Kapoor rang in her 35th birthday surrounded by love, laughter, and her closest family members, and the celebrations were nothing short of heartwarming. After receiving an outpouring of birthday wishes from her brother Arjun Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, cousin Sonam Kapoor, and uncle Anil Kapoor, Anshula has now shared glimpses from her special day with fans.

On Tuesday, Anshula took to Instagram to post a series of photos and videos from her birthday celebrations, expressing gratitude to everyone who showered her with love. The first picture captured a perfect family moment, featuring Anshula posing with her brother Arjun Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, and fiancé Rohan Thakkar. Anshula looked radiant in a black dress adorned with red embroidered hearts, while Arjun kept it casual in a navy blue T-shirt paired with black trousers. Khushi complemented the look with understated elegance, adding to the warm family vibe.

Another standout image showed Anshula with cake smeared across her face as she posed playfully with Rohan Thakkar. Dressed in a cozy pyjama set, the photo appeared to be from a midnight celebration, capturing a candid and intimate moment between the couple. Additional pictures and videos from the post showcased the elegant décor, beautiful floral arrangements, and thoughtful details that made the celebration extra special.

In her caption, Anshula reflected on the milestone with gratitude and positivity. “A year older, a little wiser, very blessed. Thank you to everyone for all the birthday love and wishes. Stepping into the next chapter with gratitude and cake,” she wrote.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had shared a deeply emotional birthday message for his sister. Posting on social media, the actor thanked Anshula for standing by him through every phase of life. “Happy birthday to the person who’s been through my thick and thin (quite literally). Thank you for having my back, always,” he wrote, calling her his “partner in crime forever.”

Anshula Kapoor was last seen on the Karan Johar-hosted reality show The Traitors, where she appeared alongside Elnaaz Nourozi, Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, and others. According to reports, she has now been approached for another reality show titled The 50, hinting at more exciting appearances ahead.

With love from family and exciting opportunities on the horizon, Anshula Kapoor’s 35th birthday truly marked a joyful new chapter.