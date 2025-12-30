Malaika Arora Calls Out Patriarchy While Recalling Life After Divorce From Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora is widely admired for her fitness discipline, dancing prowess, and confident presence in Bollywood. However, behind the glamour lies a journey marked by resilience and difficult choices. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the intense scrutiny and judgment she faced following her divorce from actor-producer Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika and Arbaaz were married for nearly two decades before they mutually decided to part ways in 2017. Despite keeping their separation dignified and continuing to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan, Malaika found herself at the receiving end of widespread criticism. Speaking on a podcast with India Today, the actress revealed that the judgment didn’t just come from the public but also from people close to her.

“I was questioned about all my choices at that point,” Malaika shared candidly. “But I’m so glad I stuck by them. I have no regrets. It was important for me to be happy.” She added that many around her struggled to understand her decision, often asking how she could prioritize her own happiness. “I was okay being on my own,” she said, emphasizing that choosing herself was not an easy but necessary step.

Malaika didn’t shy away from addressing the larger issue at play. She pointed out that society still operates within deeply ingrained patriarchal norms, where women are judged far more harshly than men. “Those questions are never asked of men,” she stated. “No eyebrows are raised. It’s just accepted. Unfortunately, women have to bear the brunt of it daily.”

Calling out the double standards, the Munni Badnaam Hui star explained that the moment a woman steps away from societal expectations, she is no longer seen as the “ideal” woman. “Things are said, fingers are pointed,” she noted. According to Malaika, the only way forward is to move past the noise and lead by example.

Her words struck a chord, shedding light on the emotional cost women pay for choosing independence and self-respect. Malaika’s journey stands as a reminder that personal happiness often comes with difficult scrutiny—but also with empowerment.