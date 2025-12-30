Suicideboys – Monochromatic Song Lyrics

Song name – Monochromatic

Band – Suicideboys

(You did good, $lick)

Ooh, aah

(It’s a Smash)

Ooh

Back up on the road, all alone, MIA

Every time I blink, I’m on a different stage

Every girl I see, can’t help but see your face

So I overmedicate, hoping that—

Wondering who you’d f*ck if I was gone?

Show me it’s real, baby, f*ck me through the phone

Stacking missed calls in different time zones

Sold out shows, but at the end I cry alone

Here but never there

It’s slowly breaking me to act like I don’t care

I’m on in five, and I need help to climb the stairs

Stretchеd thin, fueled off pills, and some prayеrs

I think I went so f*cking high that I doubt I’ll land

Thoughts of leaving it all behind, but I doubt I can

Gun to my temple backstage as they scream

Under the lights, things ain’t ever what they seem

Back up on the road, I’m all alone

I untie the rope, I stop snorting all that dope

And every time I blink, I’m on a different stage

An-and every time I blink, I’m all alone

I’m out of hope

Just another Oddy trope

I’m familiar with slipping in that downward slope

Untied the rope

I stopped snorting all that f*cking dope

I gotta go

Tell ’em all I said I’ll miss ’em though

I gotta go, there’s a piece of me back on the road

I left it there just in case I need a backup soul

My grave’s a hole right now, I’ll fill it one day, I don’t know

I’ll learn to cope and find a way to never self implode

I know how it goes

I didn’t mean to grow

It happened all so slow

I’ma struggle ’til I’m soaked

Blood, sweat, and tears, I’m overflowed

Rusted hope can be cleaned and made into gold

Thank you, $uicideboy$