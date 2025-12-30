Suicideboys – Monochromatic Song Lyrics

Song name – Monochromatic
Band – Suicideboys
Check out Monochromatic Song Lyrics by Suicideboys
(You did good, $lick)
Ooh, aah
(It’s a Smash)
Ooh
Back up on the road, all alone, MIA
Every time I blink, I’m on a different stage
Every girl I see, can’t help but see your face
So I overmedicate, hoping that—
Wondering who you’d f*ck if I was gone?
Show me it’s real, baby, f*ck me through the phone
Stacking missed calls in different time zones
Sold out shows, but at the end I cry alone
Here but never there
It’s slowly breaking me to act like I don’t care
I’m on in five, and I need help to climb the stairs
Stretchеd thin, fueled off pills, and some prayеrs
I think I went so f*cking high that I doubt I’ll land
Thoughts of leaving it all behind, but I doubt I can
Gun to my temple backstage as they scream
Under the lights, things ain’t ever what they seem
Back up on the road, I’m all alone
I untie the rope, I stop snorting all that dope
And every time I blink, I’m on a different stage
An-and every time I blink, I’m all alone
I’m out of hope
Just another Oddy trope
I’m familiar with slipping in that downward slope
Untied the rope
I stopped snorting all that f*cking dope
I gotta go
Tell ’em all I said I’ll miss ’em though
I gotta go, there’s a piece of me back on the road
I left it there just in case I need a backup soul
My grave’s a hole right now, I’ll fill it one day, I don’t know
I’ll learn to cope and find a way to never self implode
I know how it goes
I didn’t mean to grow
It happened all so slow
I’ma struggle ’til I’m soaked
Blood, sweat, and tears, I’m overflowed
Rusted hope can be cleaned and made into gold
Thank you, $uicideboy$