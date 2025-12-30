Suicideboys – Hypernormalisation Song Lyrics

Song name – Hypernormalisation

Band – Suicideboys

(You did good, Slick)

(It’s a smash)

(DJ Rapture, start a fight in this motherfucker)

Yeah, you know I’m from that Northside, Northside

B*tch, you know I’m from that Northside, Northside

Ho, you know I’m from that Northside, Northside

They f*cking know I’m from that Northside, Northside

Quick to pull up, show a b*tch who they ain’t f*cking with (Ayy, skrrt)

Until you m*therf*ckers love me, go on and s*ck my d*ck

I stay beating down these pussies like I’m p*ssy-whipped

I be fiendin’ for that violence like I’m f*cking sick

Boy, you got the right one

M*therf*cker asked me, “Where the opps?” So I light one

Ask a m*therf*cker wherе his opps, he couldn’t cite none

Rob a m*thеrf*cker while I’m looking like a white nun

Retarded, yeah, my type dumb

I can’t wait till Christ come

Don’t get me f*cked up now because these days, I say my grace

Sometimes you gotta let it fall apart to fall in place

Tattin’ crosses, tryna cover up my demon face

Don’t let my demon wake, huh

$uicide, m*therf*cker, come die, m*therf*cker ($ui—)

Fuck a high, I get euthanized, motherfucker

Probably come back from the dead ‘fore I ever get replaced, yeah

I might see the grave, but the world forever Grey

B*tch, you know I’m from the Southside, Southside

B*tch, you know I’m from the Southside, Southside

Yeah, you know I’m from the Southside, Southside

B*tch, you know I’m from the Southside, Southside

The older I get, the more bitter my breath

I’m growing colder and more of a loner, grippin’ my death

I used to duck out from a bag of dope, spit on my chest

Ghosts floating in the hall, vision twisted and bent, uh

Lord, forgive me for what I’m ’bout to do

(For what I’m ’bout to do)

Them pills calling my name, singing the blues

(They always sing the blues)

I’m gonna pop it once, eh, maybe a few

(Maybe pop a few)

The scales on my eyes alter the view

The devil whispers in my ear, “I know exactly what you fear”

Them chumps talking shit, uh-huh, you just didn’t hear ’em good

Why they looking at you? Why they even coming near your hood?

This your territory, prove it to ’em, man, I think you should”

Man, I’m f*cked up and paranoid (And paranoid)

Possessed by demons when I entered the void

(Entered the void)

Head full of noise, which one’s my voice?

(Which one’s my voice?)

The grass is greener and I had a choice