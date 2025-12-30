Kamal Haasan Offers Condolences To Mohanlal, Remembers His Mother’s Strength

Malayalam cinema’s legendary actor Mohanlal is mourning the loss of his mother, Shanthakumari, who passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 90. She breathed her last at the family residence in Elamakkara, Kochi, after battling age-related health issues for several years. Her demise has left the actor, his family, and the larger film fraternity deeply saddened, with condolences pouring in from across the country.

Among the first to publicly express his grief was veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, a longtime friend and colleague of Mohanlal. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamal Haasan shared a deeply emotional message, addressing Mohanlal as his brother and acknowledging the irreplaceable nature of such a loss. In his post, Kamal wrote, “Brother @MohanLal only you can console yourself. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this. Take care we all love you.” The message struck a chord with fans, reflecting the depth of their decades-long friendship and mutual respect.

Kamal Haasan — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 30, 2025

The bond between Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan has long been admired in Indian cinema. Despite working predominantly in different film industries, the two actors have maintained a close personal relationship over the years. Kamal’s words resonated not just as a message of condolence, but as a heartfelt reminder of the quiet strength required to endure the loss of a parent.

Earlier in the day, Malayalam megastar Mammootty, another close friend and contemporary of Mohanlal, was seen visiting the actor’s residence to pay his last respects. Visuals from outside the house showed a steady stream of film personalities, industry colleagues, and fans arriving to offer condolences and support. The atmosphere was one of collective grief, underscoring Shanthakumari’s significance not just as Mohanlal’s mother, but as a respected figure known to many within the film community.

According to family sources who spoke to PTI, Shanthakumari passed away due to age-related ailments. She had been undergoing treatment for multiple health issues over the past several years. Mohanlal was reportedly in Kochi at the time of her passing, though he was not at home when she died. The actor’s father, Viswanathan Nair, a senior government official, had passed away several years ago, making this loss particularly profound for the family.

Shanthakumari is remembered as a pillar of strength in Mohanlal’s life. The actor has often spoken publicly about the influence his parents had on his career and personal values. In various interviews over the years, Mohanlal credited their discipline, encouragement, and moral grounding as key factors behind his enduring success in the film industry. Despite his immense fame, he has consistently emphasized the simplicity and humility instilled in him by his upbringing.

Political leaders also expressed their condolences. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer were among those who paid tribute, acknowledging the loss and extending their sympathies to Mohanlal and his family. Messages of support have continued to flood social media, with fans sharing memories, prayers, and heartfelt notes for the beloved actor during this difficult time.

While Mohanlal, his family, and close aides have not yet shared any public statements on social media regarding Shanthakumari’s death, the outpouring of love from fans has been overwhelming. Admirers from across generations have expressed gratitude for the joy Mohanlal has brought into their lives, while standing in solidarity with him in his grief.

Shanthakumari had celebrated her 90th birthday earlier this year on August 10 in Kochi, surrounded by family members. Photographs from the celebration had briefly circulated online, showing a joyous moment that now stands as a cherished memory for the family.

Her last rites are scheduled to be held on December 31. As Mohanlal navigates this deeply personal loss, the unwavering support from friends, colleagues, and fans serves as a testament to the respect and affection he commands, both as an artist and as a human being.