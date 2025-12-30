Is Hrithik Roshan The New Don? Reports Suggest War 2 Actor In Talks

The hunt for the next face of one of Bollywood’s most iconic franchises has taken an exciting and unexpected turn. With reports suggesting that Ranveer Singh has stepped away from Don 3, industry chatter now points toward Hrithik Roshan as a potential frontrunner to inherit the mantle of the enigmatic underworld kingpin. If the speculation proves true, the franchise could be headed for one of its boldest reinventions yet.

The Don series has always thrived on style, intelligence, and an unmistakable aura of danger—qualities that Hrithik Roshan has displayed consistently throughout his career. From suave action roles to layered, morally complex characters, the actor’s screen presence has often been described as larger than life. This has fueled growing excitement among fans who believe he could bring a fresh yet formidable interpretation to the role of “the most dangerous man in the world.”

Interestingly, Hrithik’s connection to the Don universe isn’t entirely new. Longtime fans will recall his brief but memorable cameo in Don 2 (2011), where Shah Rukh Khan’s Don uses advanced disguise technology to impersonate Hrithik’s character during a tense heist. Though the appearance was short, it left a lasting impression, sparking conversations for years about whether that moment could someday evolve into something bigger. At present, it remains unclear whether director Farhan Akhtar plans to reference or expand on that narrative thread in Don 3, but the callback has only intensified speculation.

According to a source quoted by Filmfare, the makers are seriously considering Hrithik Roshan as a potential lead for the new installment. “After Ranveer Singh’s exit, Hrithik has emerged as a strong contender for the role,” the source revealed. “Talks are still in a very early phase, and nothing has been finalized yet. However, the team is exploring whether Hrithik could become the new face of the franchise.” While official confirmation remains elusive, the possibility alone has ignited widespread debate across social media and film circles.

The pressure surrounding the casting of Don 3 is immense—and understandably so. The character of Don is not just another leading role; it carries decades of cinematic legacy. Amitabh Bachchan first portrayed the ruthless yet charismatic gangster in the 1978 classic Don, setting a benchmark that redefined the anti-hero in Hindi cinema. Decades later, Shah Rukh Khan revived and reimagined the role in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), infusing it with modern swagger and global appeal. Any actor stepping into this role must not only command the screen but also withstand inevitable comparisons to two of Bollywood’s biggest legends.

Reports suggest that the casting reshuffle began after Ranveer Singh exited the project. While neither Ranveer nor the film’s producers have made an official announcement regarding his departure, industry buzz indicates that the actor has shifted his focus to other commitments. Following the success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer is reportedly prioritizing Jai Mehta’s upcoming project Pralay, which may have influenced his decision to step away from Don 3.

Ranveer’s reported exit left the makers at a crossroads—whether to recast with another established superstar or take a daring leap by introducing a new face altogether. Hrithik Roshan’s name rising to the top of the list suggests that the team may be leaning toward star power and proven box-office pull to anchor the next chapter.

Still, nothing is set in stone. Farhan Akhtar and his creative team are known for taking calculated risks, and there is also speculation that the franchise could undergo a significant tonal shift. Some insiders believe the makers may even consider reinventing Don’s identity entirely, possibly opting for a younger or less conventional actor to redefine the character for a new generation.

For now, all eyes remain on Hrithik Roshan and the Don 3 team. Whether the War 2 star ultimately dons the sharp suits of the infamous gangster or the franchise takes an entirely different direction, one thing is certain—the next move will be closely watched by fans and critics alike. The legacy of Don demands nothing less.