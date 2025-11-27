Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta’s Airport Sighting Sparks Dating Rumors?

Malaika Arora is once again making headlines in the midst of speculations surrounding her relationship with 33-year-old Harsh Mehta. The speculation had begun right after the two were spotted together at Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert on October 29, interacting pretty often and later leaving the venue together. Neither Malaika nor Harsh has publicly addressed the rumors so far, but their recent appearances have heightened public curiosity.

The buzz continued on November 26 when Malaika was spotted at Mumbai airport, followed by Harsh. Though they did not walk together, paparazzi clicked Harsh coming out of the terminal within a minute or two after Malaika. While Malaika went first to her car and within minutes, Harsh reportedly boarded the same car. This created fresh talks of dating. Harsh, whose face was partially hidden with a mask, kept up a low profile amidst flashing cameras. Reports say Harsh is a diamond merchant, but he has mostly remained away from the limelight.

The fans have been keeping a close eye on Malaika’s interactions with Harsh since the Enrique Iglesias concert. During the concert, Malaika had turned several heads in her all-white fitted tank top with maroon piping, paired with brown trousers and a sleek white belt. She was seen dancing and cheering, blowing flying kisses towards the stage as Harsh kept close company, prompting speculation that maybe she has found love once again after splitting with Arjun Kapoor.

On the professional front, Malaika remains busy. She recently appeared in a dance number in Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, and is currently judging the latest season of India’s Got Talent, along with Navjot Singh Siddhu and singer Shaan, hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

She also features in the reality show Pitch to Get Rich, presented by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund and Dharmatic Entertainment. The reality show debuted on October 20 on JioHotstar, promising a whopping Rs 40 crore investment pool to guide emerging fashion entrepreneurs in turning creativity into serious business. Malaika features on the panel with other prominent industry bigwigs such as Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra.