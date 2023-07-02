scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ryan Gosling pulls out of promoting 'Barbie' in S.Korea due to 'inevitable circumstances'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) ‘Blade Runner 2049’ actor Ryan Gosling has pulled out of promoting his upcoming film ‘Barbie’ in South Korea due to ‘inevitable circumstances’.

Sharing the big screen with ‘The Suicide Squad’ actress Margot Robbie, who will play Barbie, Gosling will essay the role of Ken, as per Female First.

Warner Bros. Korea said in a statement: “Ryan Gosling is hoping to meet with you through another opportunity. However, Margot and America Ferrera (Gloria) joined director Greta Gerwig for the press and fan gathering”.

A ‘Barbie’ pop-up opened yesterday in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, and will remain open until July 31.

According to Gosling, he laughed when he was told that he was “too old” to play Ken. He told GQ: “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with. It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time”.

“No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f***** with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told. I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him,” he added.

–IANS

anv/aa/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Childhood pleasure reading may boost brain health, mental wellbeing later
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Childhood pleasure reading may boost brain health, mental wellbeing later

Technology

WhatsApp bans over 65 lakh bad accounts in India (Lead)

News

Bruce Springsteen knew ‘Born In The USA’ would be a hit

News

Shania Twain falls off stage during Chicago concert, makes quick recovery

Technology

GPT-3 a double-edge sword, can inform and mislead: Study

News

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West in TikTok video

News

Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' second schedule all set for take-off

News

Baloji’s ‘Omen’ derived from his personal experiences

Health & Lifestyle

TN holds medical camp for sanitary workers

News

Aditya Roy Kapur admits his love for rock, electronic music

News

Kichcha Sudeep goes demonic in bloody teaser for ‘Kichcha 46’

Technology

WhatsApp blocks over 65 lakh bad accounts in India in May

News

Sreejita De marries longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany

News

Zoe Saldana to play illegal immigrant in hubby's political-thriller ‘The Absence of Eden’

News

Alia Bhatt shot for 'Tum Kya Mile' 4 months after baby Raha’s delivery

Technology

Opioid pain relievers not helpful for back & neck pain, carry misuse risks

News

Birthday girl Shirley Setia loves to dig Kishore Kumar, R D Burman songs in monsoon

News

Anurag Basu's 'Metro…In Dino' sets release date on March 29, 2024

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US