Saif, Shoojit Sirkar, Drashti Dhami express grief at Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet

Personalities including Saif Ali Khan, Prasoon Joshi, Shoojit Sarkar and many more were seen at late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meeting

By News Bureau

A string of personalities including names such as Saif Ali Khan, Prasoon Joshi, Shoojit Sarkar and many more were seen at late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar’s prayer meeting on Sunday. Others seen at the prayer meet included lyricist Swanand Kirkire, CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, Barkha Singh and Drashti Dhami.

Saif worked with the late filmmaker in the critically acclaimed ‘Parineeta’. He was seen attending the prayer meet in a white kurta and pyjama. Drashti worked with the late filmmaker in his web series, Duranga.

Director Goldie Behl and actress Barkha Singh also arrived to express grief at Pradeep Sarkar’s prayer meet.

National Award winner and veteran film-maker Pradeep Sarkar, noted for making sensitive and powerful films like ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Mardaani’, passed away on March 24 after a prolonged illness. He was 67.

Starting his entertainment career with commercials and music videos, Sarkar debuted as a director with ‘Parineeta’ (2005) starring Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan.

Over the years, he made other films like ‘Laaga Chunari Me Daag’ (2007), ‘Lafangey Pandey’ (2010), ‘Mardaani’ (2014), ‘Helicopter Eela’ (2016), and co-edited the superhit Vidhu Vinod Chopra film ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ (2003).

Since 2019, Sarkar also directed web series like ‘Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala’, ‘Arranged Marriage’, ‘Forbidden Love’, ‘Duranga’.

