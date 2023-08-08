Saira Banu recalls serendipitous beginning of 'Karma' through Dilip Kumar, Subhash Ghai's bond 

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu’s new social media post has grabbed everyone’s heart reminiscing the priceless bond that late actor Dilip Kumar and Director Subhash Ghai shared, and how they continued to work together for the film ‘Karma’.

Ever since her debut on Instagram, Saira has been seen sharing beautiful memories of Dilip Kumar. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Saira shared a delightful incident of the first interaction between Dilip Kumar and Subhash Ghai.

She shared a throwback coloured happy picture of the two, stating: “Sahib’s artistic union with Subhash Ghai not only resulted in cinematic triumphs but also solidified their close bond, reflecting the impact of their creative journey together.”

Saira also opened up on the 1986 action thriller film ‘Karma’, which has marked 37 years on Tuesday.

“During the 80s, along with a well-known film distributor, RN Mandre, Subhash Ji had flown to Bangalore with the hope and desire of narrating his recent script to Sahib. The moment of their initial encounter was charged with a blend of nervous anticipation as Subhash Ji stood face-to-face with Dilip Sahib for the very first time. After having a long conversation about the happenings of the country, Subhash Ji finally had the fortune to unfold his narrative before Sahib,” she said.

“After hearing and understanding the nuances of the script, Sahib agreed to meet Subhash Ji again to discuss the story further. Following a series of interactions, Sahib acknowledged the story’s potential and expressed his willingness to work on the film, and, at that very moment, their friendship breathed for the very first time,” she said.

Talking about the priceless bond between Dilip Sahab and Ghai, Saira said: “Dilip Sahib and Subhash Ji shared a bond that was filled with brotherhood, knowledge-seeking, and compassion. Subhash Ji’s journey with Sahib resulted in three impactful films that left a lasting mark on the industry, and one such movie was ‘Karma’ (1986). In the film ‘Karma’, Sahib captivated the audience with his nuanced performance and charismatic on-screen persona. Through the brilliance of his character portrayal, Sahib added a layer of emotional resonance that further enriched the storytelling.”

‘Karma’ was directed by Subhash Ghai and featured an ensemble cast including Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala and Anupam Kher.

