Saiyaara Team Reunites for New Mohit Suri Romance

The team behind the film Saiyaara is coming together again for a new romantic Untitled project. Director Mohit Suri, producer Akshaye Widhani from Yash Raj Films, and actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will reunite for this film, which will focus on an emotional love story supported by music. Saiyaara performed strongly at the box office and connected widely with audiences.

It earned around 338 crore nett in India and about 580 crore gross worldwide. The film’s music also remained popular on streaming platforms for a long time after release, contributing to its reach among younger audiences.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda gained recognition as a popular on-screen pair after Saiyaara. Their performances and chemistry were well received, particularly by younger viewers, and they will return together in this new film.

Mohit Suri said, “It’s always been love stories for me … overwhelming — when emotions are so unbound , self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly… so coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting … coming back home .. but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer… excited, anxious about this story and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films.”

Akshaye Widhani added, “Mohit and our collaboration is built on a shared creative pulse and an ambition to tell stories that touch the hearts of people. With Mohit, it’s never just about making a film — it’s about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we’re searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan & Aneet in our film as the most-loved Gen Z pair reunite for a Mohit Suri romance.”

The film, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is expected to begin production later this year and is planned for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027.