Rocking Star Yash Reveals a Dark Secret Behind Toxic

Indian cinema made a strong impact at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, and one of the biggest highlights was Yash speaking about his upcoming film Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grownups. He appeared alongside Namit Malhotra and gave fans an inside look at a project that promises something very different from a regular action film.

Talking about the movie, Yash explained that Toxic is not just a typical gangster story. While it may look like a stylish action film on the surface, it actually goes much deeper. He revealed that the film explores human emotions and psychology in a strong way. According to him, the story presents a dark character in a very unique and thoughtful manner. Interestingly, the film has also been shot in English along with Indian languages, making it more accessible to a global audience.

Yash also spoke about working with director Geetu Mohandas. He described the experience as exciting and refreshing. He praised her vision, saying she has brought a completely new perspective to the gangster genre. He added that the film will not only look visually stunning but will also leave a strong emotional impact on viewers.

Sharing his thoughts on Indian cinema, Yash said that India is incredibly diverse, with different languages and cultures every few hundred kilometers. However, with dubbing and pan India films, audiences across the country are now more connected than ever. He believes Toxic represents this new phase of Indian filmmaking, where stories are rooted in local culture but made for audiences around the world.

The film features a strong cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Produced by Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions, Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grownups is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.