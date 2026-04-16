Is Bhushan Pradhan Getting Married This July The Truth Revealed

Popular Marathi actor Bhushan Pradhan recently created a lot of excitement among his fans with a special post on social media. He shared a romantic picture along with the words Save the Date, which quickly caught everyone’s attention. Many people thought that he was about to get married or announce his engagement. The picture also showed a ring, which made fans even more curious. Social media was filled with questions and guesses about his personal life.

Now, the mystery has finally been solved. The post was actually a creative way to announce his upcoming film Swapnasundari. The makers recently revealed the official poster of the movie, and it has already impressed the audience. The poster shows Bhushan Pradhan along with actress Sayali Patil in a beautiful and peaceful natural setting. The two are seen sitting close to each other, lost in the moment. Sayali looks graceful in traditional attire, while Bhushan is seen looking at her with affection. The overall look of the poster feels dreamy and full of emotions, giving a hint that the film will be a romantic story.

The film is produced by Redbell Media and directed by Akshay Jaysingrao Shinde. From the title itself, it is clear that the story revolves around the search for a dream partner. The film will explore where this journey takes the main character, how it changes his life, and whether he finally finds his dream girl. These questions have already made the audience curious and excited.

Talking about the film, director Akshay Jaysingrao Shinde said that everyone has dreams and desires in life, and most people search for someone special. He explained that Swapnasundari is a story about that search, emotions, and relationships. According to him, viewers will see parts of their own lives in the story. The film aims to touch hearts, make people think, and give them a meaningful experience.

Swapnasundari is set to release in theatres on July 24, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch this emotional journey on the big screen.