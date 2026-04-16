This Viral Rap Song Karatya Is Taking Over Youth Everywhere

The new rap song Karatya from the upcoming Marathi film Baapya is quickly becoming a favorite among young audiences. Presented by Working I Films, the song has created a strong buzz on social media within a short time. Its energetic vibe, bold attitude, and catchy rhythm are connecting well with today’s youth, making it one of the most talked about songs right now.

One of the biggest highlights of Karatya is not just the rap but also its impressive visuals. While many rap songs focus mainly on music, this song stands out because of the way it has been filmed. The makers have used extra wide dynamic camera techniques, which make the visuals look grand and exciting on screen. For the first time, an Insta 360 camera has been used in such a way, giving every frame a fresh and lively feel. This makes the song visually different from anything seen before in this space.

The song has been shot on a beach, adding to its vibrant and free flowing mood. The changing camera angles, wide shots, and creative movements make viewers feel like they are part of the scene. This style matches perfectly with how today’s youth see the world. Young people today think beyond limits and prefer freedom and new ideas, unlike the older generation which often sticks to traditional ways. Karatya captures this modern mindset very well.

Rap music is known for expressing personal thoughts and emotions, and Karatya does this effectively. It is not just about the lyrics but also about how the entire song feels. Every visual, every beat, and every movement adds to the experience, making it something that audiences can truly feel rather than just listen to.

The song features powerful vocals by Pallavi Paranjpe and Abhijit Chandrakala. The music, composed by Abhijit Chandrakala, brings high energy, while the lyrics by Shaunak Narale connect strongly with young listeners.

Directed by Sameer Tiwari and produced by Mutkal Tiwari and Sameer Tiwari, Baapya is set to release on May 15, 2026. With Karatya already gaining popularity, excitement for the film is growing rapidly.