Lalit Prabhakar’s Intense Look As Namdev Dhasal Leaves Fans Stunned

The much awaited biopic Dhasal, based on the life of revolutionary poet and Dalit Panther leader Namdev Dhasal, has finally revealed its first official poster. The poster was launched on the occasion of B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti, marking his 135th birth anniversary. The grand event took place in Mumbai with a huge crowd in attendance, making it a memorable moment for the makers and fans alike. Along with the poster, the makers also announced that the film will release on October 1, 2026 in both Marathi and Hindi.

Actor Lalit Prabhakar will be seen playing the role of Namdev Dhasal. His look from the film has already caught everyone’s attention. In the poster, he appears intense and powerful, reflecting the bold and rebellious nature of the poet. Fans are especially excited to see how he brings such a strong and complex personality to life on screen.

The film is presented by Sanjay Pandey and The Bioscope Films and produced by Varuna Madanlal Rana. It is written and directed by Varuna Rana, with impactful dialogues by Pratap Gangavane. The story will show the real life struggles of Namdev Dhasal, his fight against injustice, and the powerful ideas he expressed through his poetry. It will also highlight the Dalit Panther movement and its influence on society.

The film has music by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, while the songs are written by well known lyricists Irshad Kamil and Guru Thakur. The transformation of Lalit Prabhakar into Dhasal has been done by makeup artist Shrikant Desai, who worked closely with the team to get the look right.

Director Varuna Rana shared that Dhasal was not just a person but a strong thought and voice of rebellion. She said the film will not only tell his story but also make people think about society and injustice. Lalit Prabhakar also said that playing this role was challenging but gave him a chance to understand Dhasal’s life and ideas deeply.

With its powerful subject and strong team, Dhasal is expected to leave a lasting impact and become an important film in Marathi cinema.