This New Marathi Play Will Make You Rethink Your Relationships

A new Marathi play titled Pudhchya Shukravari 7 Vajta is all set to give audiences a deeply emotional and meaningful experience. The play will have its first show on April 25 and is expected to connect strongly with viewers through its simple yet powerful story. It focuses on relationships, life struggles, and the small thread of hope that keeps people going even during difficult times.

In today’s fast moving life, people often feel tired, lost, or emotionally broken. This play tries to explore those feelings in a very real and honest way. It raises important questions like where do we find the strength to stand up again after failure, should relationships have expectations, or is true love always selfless, and can lost friendships be rebuilt. Through these ideas, the play creates a story that many people will find relatable. It is not just about entertainment but also about helping the audience reflect on their own lives.

One of the biggest highlights of this play is the return of popular actors Satish Rajwade and Chaitrali Gupte to the stage. After a long time, they will be seen performing together, which has already created excitement among theatre lovers. Along with them, the writer of the play Sudip Modak will also appear in a special role. Known for his work in advertisements, Hindi films, and web series, his presence adds more strength to the play.

The play is produced by Chaurangi Entertainment and directed by Neeraj Shirvaikar, who is known for plays like Aamne Saamne and Don Vajun Bavvis Minitaanni. He has given the story a very sensitive and realistic treatment. The set design is done by Sandesh Bendre, music by Rahul Ranade, lighting by Sheetal Talpade, and costumes by Shalmali Tolye. Nitin Naik is presenting the play.

Director Neeraj Shirvaikar shared that the play reflects the quiet emotional journeys people go through in their lives. He hopes that after watching it, audiences will look at their relationships in a new way and find a fresh sense of hope.

With its strong emotions and relatable story, this play is expected to be a special experience for theatre lovers.