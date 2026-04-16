Avneet Kaur Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery Rumours

Actress Avneet Kaur has often been in the spotlight not only for her work but also for her changing public image. She is very active on social media and regularly shares photos with her fans. Over time, many people have commented on her appearance, with some claiming that her transformation is due to Botox or cosmetic procedures.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Avneet addressed these rumours and clearly denied them. She said that she has not undergone any kind of plastic surgery. Talking about the comments, she said, “I don’t see these comments. Look at your childhood photo and then look at your photo now, you all look different, too, I’m sure. Everyone grows up, and our features change a little as we grow older.”

She explained that what people see as a major change is actually a natural process. According to her, as people grow older, their facial features change, and that is completely normal. She also pointed out that ageing is a natural part of life and should not be questioned.

Avneet further made it clear that she has not had any cosmetic procedures done. She said, “I haven’t gone under the knife or anything. My nose is the same, my everything is the same… my eyes are the same. Everything I have is natural, thanks to my mom.”

In 2025, Avneet was also in the news due to an online incident involving cricketer Virat Kohli. He had accidentally liked a picture of her from a fan page on Instagram, which led to a lot of discussion online. Later, he clarified that it was a technical issue. He wrote, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Avneet also spoke about this situation earlier and said, “I just keep working hard, that’s what I am focused on, honestly. I just try to better myself in every aspect, not just acting. I try to focus on other things more, and I obviously never forget my dream or that I have to make my parents proud. These are some of the things that I try not to get distracted by, because if I keep focusing on these things, I will not be able to grow, and that’s not what I am looking for.”

She was last seen in the film Love in Vietnam alongside Shantanu Maheshwari.