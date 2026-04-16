Toaster Movie Review | A Half-Crisp Dark Comedy

Toaster streaming on Netflix is one of those films that starts with a genuinely intriguing idea and a strong sense of tone but doesn’t fully capitalise on its own potential. With Rajkummar Rao leading the narrative, the film immediately gets a certain credibility, especially given his knack for playing eccentric, layered characters. The story sets itself up well by establishing the mindset of Ramakant (Rajkummar Rao), a man whose extreme frugality and fixations become the core driving force of the plot. A parallel track is introduced early on, hinting at a larger web of events, and from there the film moves into a space that blends noir with dark comedy. The tone is unusual and at times refreshing, as it tries to balance tension with absurd, almost comical situations born out of small triggers that spiral into bigger consequences.

The film largely operates as a comedy of errors where one decision leads to another, creating a chain reaction of confusion, crime and awkward encounters. Some of these moments genuinely land, especially when the writing leans into situational humour. There is a certain charm in how ordinary circumstances turn chaotic, and that keeps the film engaging in parts.

However, the writing is where the film begins to lose grip. The idea is strong and clearly has merit, but the screenplay could have been much crisper. The narrative feels stretched at times, and the transitions between thriller and comedy are not always smooth. Instead of building a consistently tight and engaging arc, the film moves in uneven patches, which affects its overall impact.

On the performance front, Sanya Malhotra plays Shilpa, the female lead opposite Rajkummar Rao but does not get much scope in terms of storytelling. Her role feels limited, yet within that restricted screen time Sanya delivers exactly what is required and comes across as natural and believable. Abhishek Banerjee as Glenn continues to grow into a space of his own and adds a distinct layer to the narrative with his presence. He brings a certain unpredictability that works well within the film’s tone. The real surprise, however, is Archana Puran Singh. She plays Pherwani Aunty, a visually layered character and ends up being one of the more interesting elements in the film. Without revealing too much, her role adds an unexpected dimension that shifts the narrative in a subtle but effective way.

Overall, Toaster remains an interesting watch because of its quirky premise and tonal ambition. It has moments where its mix of noir and dark comedy works well, supported by dependable performances. But it stops short of becoming something truly memorable due to a lack of tight writing and deeper character exploration. It is a good idea that needed sharper execution to turn into a great film.

Movie: Toaster

Directed by: Vivek Daschaudary

Featuring: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Vinod Rawat, Karmveer Choudhary, Seema Pahwa

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: 15 April 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 6mins