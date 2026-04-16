Akshay Kumar Shares Shocking Childhood Story From Vaishno Devi Visit

Actor Akshay Kumar recently shared a personal story from his childhood that left a strong impression on him and his family. While promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, he spoke about a visit to Vaishno Devi Temple with his parents and how the trip turned into a difficult yet memorable experience.

Akshay said that his parents had prayed at the temple before his birth, asking for a child. He shared, “My mother and father prayed at Vaishno Devi, asking for a child. They specifically requested, ‘Give us a child, but let him be naughty.’ And a year later, I was born.”

He then recalled how his parents took him to the temple after he was born. During the journey, he suddenly became very sick. He said, “My parents took me along, but on the way, I suddenly fell very ill. I had a high fever, first 103°F, then 104°F, and I became unconscious. The doctor in Katra advised them to take me to Delhi. This was in 1969, and there wasn’t proper medical care available in Katra at the time.”

Despite the doctor’s advice, his mother decided to continue the journey with faith. He shared her belief by saying, “If Mata Rani (the goddess) has given us this son, then if she wishes, she can take him back. But we won’t turn back; we will continue our journey to the temple.”

Akshay added that he was unconscious when they reached the temple. “They had dressed me in a red frock, which I still have, and I was unconscious. They bathed me inside the temple, offered prayers, and were crying as they prayed.”

He then described a moment that his family considers special. “Your son has a beautiful smile,” a stranger told his father. Akshay said, “My father turned towards me, and I was smiling. And truly, my temperature dropped to 98°F. I was completely fine. I’m not sure which medicine they gave me, but there was something about the energy there that made me get better on my own.”

The actor is currently preparing for the release of Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, and is scheduled to release on April 16, 2026.