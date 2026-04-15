Akshay Kumar Shares Emotional Note For Asrani Ahead Of Bhooth Bangla Release

Veteran actor Asrani was known for making audiences laugh with his simple and natural comedy style for nearly five decades. He worked in more than 350 films across different languages and became one of the most loved comedians in Indian cinema. He passed away in October 2025, leaving behind a long and memorable legacy.

Before his passing, Asrani worked with Akshay Kumar in two films. As their film Bhooth Bangla is set to release in cinemas on April 16, 2025, Akshay Kumar shared an emotional message remembering his co star.

Akshay Kumar posted a black and white picture from the sets of the film on his social media. The image was from one of the last projects they worked on together. He mentioned that Bhooth Bangla was his second last film with Asrani, and that they had worked together in a total of 12 films. He also said that every time he worked with the senior actor, he learned something new.

Kabhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti… ek poori journey ko samet leti hai ❤️

Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai…Asrani ji ke saath meri second last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha.. it was like a… pic.twitter.com/xaJKmV9O5l — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 15, 2026

Calling Asrani a master of comedy, Akshay wrote, “Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai…Asrani ji ke saath meri second last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha. It was like a masterclass every single time. (This picture is from our shoot in Bhooth Bangla. My second last film with Asrani Ji. I worked with him on a total of 12 movies and learned new things from him.)”

He further added, “Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge. Bhooth Bangla kal release ho rahi hai… mere liye yeh sirf ek film nahi, ek yaad hai… ek tribute hai… ek salute hai uss legend ko. Asrani ji, aap hamesha yaad aayenge. (Comedy is not as easy as it looked when he did it. Asrani Ji was a master, and he will remain one. Bhooth Bangla is not just a film for me, but it’s a memory, a tribute, a salute to the legend who will always be missed.)”

The film is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. It also features actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar.