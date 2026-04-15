Sidharth Malhotra’s Adorable Girl Dad Moment Melts Hearts Online

Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a sweet and simple moment from his life as a father, which quickly caught attention on social media. In his latest Instagram post, he shared a picture of himself wearing a small bow clip in his hair, giving fans a glimpse into his life with his baby girl.

Along with the photo, he wrote, “Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad “. The post became popular very quickly, with many fans and celebrities reacting to it. Actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor were among those who responded to the post.

Sidharth and his wife Kiara Advani became parents on 15 July 2025, when they welcomed their daughter at a hospital in Mumbai. A few months later, in November, the couple shared a joint post to reveal their daughter’s name. They wrote, “From our prayers, to our arms our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा,” along with a folded emoji and a red heart emoji. They also shared a picture where both of them were gently holding their baby’s small feet, covered in white crocheted socks.

Since their daughter’s birth, the couple has chosen to keep her life private. They have shared only a few moments with the public and have requested fans and the media to respect their personal space.

In an interview with Mojo Story, Sidharth spoke about his experience of becoming a father. He said, “Men always talk about courage, grit and strength. But women demonstrate all those when they become mothers. I saw her go through hormonal and physical changes during pregnancy, and then become the superhero that she is today. I am contributing in the little ways I can by changing diapers, clicking photos and keeping a happy environment.”

Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship began during the filming of Shershaah. They later got married on February 7, 2023, in a traditional ceremony held at Suryagarh Palace, attended by close friends and family. Since then, they have kept their personal life mostly private while occasionally sharing updates.