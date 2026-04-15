Kanye West Postpones Marseille Concert Amid Controversy

Rapper Kanye West, who is also known as Ye, has announced that he is postponing his upcoming concert in Marseille, France. He said that this was his own decision and that the show will now be delayed until further notice.

The announcement came at a time when French authorities were reportedly looking into the possibility of stopping him from performing. Laurent Nuez had earlier said that officials were exploring ways to ban the concert. This created uncertainty around whether the event would go ahead as planned.

Kanye shared his decision on X, the platform earlier known as Twitter. He wrote, “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.” In another post, he said, “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends.” He also spoke about his fans and his responsibility. “I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe.”

After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision

to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice. — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2026

The Mayor of Marseille, Benoit Payan, had earlier made his position clear. On March 4, he posted on X, “I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism. Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome, our temple of living together and of all Marseillais.”

According to reports by Le Monde, France’s top administrative court has rules about when a concert can be banned. It stated that local authorities can only stop an event under strict conditions, such as when there is a risk of criminal activity or a threat to public order.

Kanye has also faced issues in other countries. He was denied entry into the United Kingdom on April 7 after being scheduled to perform at a music festival in London. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he “should never have been invited to perform” because of his past controversial statements.

Kanye West is now expected to perform next in New Delhi, India, on May 23.