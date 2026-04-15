Neha Dhupia Steps Into A Powerful Mother Role For The First Time in 52 Blue Trailer Out

Actor Neha Dhupia is set to make her international debut with the film 52 Blue. Her first look from the film has been revealed and it gives a strong idea of the kind of role she is playing. The film is being seen as an important step in her career, as she takes on a character that is very different from her previous work.

Talking about her role, Neha shared that the experience was both emotional and meaningful for her. She said, “52 Blue has been one of the most deeply moving and transformative experiences of my career. When I first read the script, what stayed with me was the quiet strength of the mother she doesn’t speak loudly, but her presence shapes her son’s entire world. Playing a mother to a young man for the first time was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling, because it required me to tap into emotions that are raw, instinctive, and deeply human.”

She also spoke about how playing a simple and realistic character helped her connect more deeply with the story. “The deglam aspect of the role was never a concern for me; in fact, it was liberating. It allowed me to completely shed any layers of vanity and immerse myself fully into the life of this woman her silences, her resilience, and her unconditional love. There’s something very powerful about portraying a character who finds strength in vulnerability.”

Neha further talked about working with director Ali El Arabi. She said, “Working with Ali El Arabi has been a revelation. His storytelling is so honest and rooted, and he creates an environment where you feel completely safe to explore and push your boundaries. Shooting in Kochi, in such a unique and intimate setting, added so much authenticity to the film. At its heart, 52 Blue is a story about dreams, about breaking free, and about the invisible forces like a mother’s belief that shape who we become. I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of a film that is so universal in its emotions yet so personal in its storytelling. It’s a story that I believe will resonate with audiences across cultures and borders.”

The film also stars Adil Hussain, who plays her husband. The story follows a young boy who grows up in a controlled environment but dreams of a bigger life. Inspired by his family and his love for football, especially player Lionel Messi, he travels to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The film was shot in Kochi and focuses on themes like identity, dreams, and personal growth.