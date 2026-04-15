Sydney Sweeney Is Back With Another Denim Ad. And Somehow It’s Still Controversial.

Sydney Sweeney is back with another American Eagle campaign, and it’s very clear she’s not trying to escape the controversy from last year. If anything, she’s leaning into it. The new campaign, built around “Syd for Short,” is simple on the surface. Denim shorts, summer visuals, beach energy, clean aesthetic. But the moment she looks into the camera and casually says “Yeah, that one,” it’s obvious what she’s referencing. The backlash from her previous “great jeans” campaign isn’t being ignored. It’s being used.

And that’s exactly why people are reacting again.

Last year’s campaign didn’t just go viral, it triggered a full-blown debate. The wordplay between “jeans” and “genes” landed badly for a lot of people, who saw it as tone-deaf at best and problematic at worst. The idea that something so simple could spiral into a conversation about genetic superiority is exactly why this campaign was always going to be risky.

Now instead of distancing herself from it, she’s circling back.

That choice says a lot. Because this isn’t accidental. Brands don’t “accidentally” reference controversy. This is calculated. It’s about attention, recall, and staying in the conversation even if that conversation is divided.

At the same time, the brand is trying to balance things out by attaching a cause to it. The Crisis Text Line partnership adds a layer of purpose, positioning the campaign as something meaningful beyond just aesthetics. But let’s be real, most people aren’t talking about that part.

They’re talking about her.

And the perception around her hasn’t really shifted. For some people, she’s just an actress doing her job and cashing in on brand deals. For others, she’s become a symbol of tone-deaf marketing decisions that keep repeating themselves.

That’s where it gets interesting. Because this isn’t just about one ad anymore. It’s about how she’s being positioned publicly.

Add to that everything else surrounding her right now, from Euphoria Season 3 conversations to the ongoing debates about her creative choices, and it’s clear that she’s not just in a campaign cycle. She’s in a full-blown perception cycle.

And right now, that perception is divided. Some people see confidence. Others see calculated controversy. Either way, one thing is obvious. She’s not stepping away from the noise. She’s stepping right into it.