Cate Blanchett Playing Martha Stewart Might Actually Be Perfect Casting

Martha Stewart just casually dropped that Cate Blanchett could be playing her in an upcoming biopic, and the internet didn’t even need time to process it. It just makes sense immediately. Because if you think about it, Blanchett has built an entire career out of playing powerful, layered, slightly intimidating real-life figures. She doesn’t just imitate people, she takes control of the character. And Stewart is exactly that kind of personality. Controlled, polished, but with a very obvious edge underneath.

The film, reportedly titled “Good Thing,” already sounds like it understands the assignment. It’s pulling directly from Stewart’s most iconic catchphrase, which means it’s not trying to distance itself from her image. It’s leaning into it.

And that’s important, because Martha Stewart isn’t just a personality, she’s a brand. A very specific one. Clean, aspirational, almost unreal on the surface, but backed by a history that’s far more complicated than people like to remember.

That’s where this casting actually becomes interesting.

Because if the film chooses to go beyond the aesthetic and actually explore her full story, including the insider trading case, the prison time, and the comeback, Blanchett is probably one of the few actors who can carry that range without making it feel forced.

Stewart herself already seems on board, which says a lot. She didn’t exactly love how she was portrayed in her previous documentary. In fact, she openly criticized it for focusing too much on the controversy and not enough on the life she built outside of it.

So if she’s approving this version, it likely means this film will be more controlled, more curated, and maybe even more aligned with how she wants her story to be told.

And that’s the real question here.

Is this going to be a raw biopic, or is this going to be a perfectly packaged version of Martha Stewart’s life? Because those are two very different films. Either way, the casting works. Probably too well.Because Cate Blanchett doesn’t just play powerful women. She makes them feel untouchable. And that’s exactly what Martha Stewart has always been.