Force 3 begins filming: John Abraham Returns, Harshvardhan Rane Joins Cast

The third installment of the Force franchise, Force 3, is currently being filmed, with production underway on its first schedule. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, the film is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2027. The franchise began with Force, directed by Nishikant Kamat and written by Ritesh Shah. It was a remake of the Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha and introduced John Abraham as ACP Yashvardhan Singh. The sequel, Force 2, directed by Abhinay Deo, expanded the story into an espionage driven narrative and starred John Abraham alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

In Force 3, John Abraham returns to reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh. He is joined by Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala, who make their entry into the franchise. While details of Rane’s character have not been disclosed, Tanya Maniktala will be seen as the female lead. She was earlier noted for her performance in A Suitable Boy.

The film is produced by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment along with Karolina Corporation, continuing the collaboration between Abraham and producer Sheel Kumar. Other producers on the project include Shahbaz Alam, Sandeep Leyzell and Minnakshi Das. The screenplay is written by Simaab Hashmi.

Music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Given Basrur’s background in high intensity scores, the film is expected to rely significantly on its background music to support its action driven narrative.

Director Bhav Dhulia, who has previously worked on Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Freelancer, also shares a prior association with the franchise, having assisted Nishikant Kamat on the first film. His involvement suggests a continuation of the franchise’s grounded tone, with a possible emphasis on realism.

John Abraham said, “Force has always been a franchise I’ve believed in deeply. What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years. With Force 3, we’re taking that legacy forward in a big way. I’m also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero. He has the presence, the energy and the hunger for it, and I think audiences are going to enjoy watching him in this space.”

Producer Sheel Kumar said, “My relationship with John and JA Entertainment goes back many years. Coming together for Force 3 feels both familiar and deeply special. I’ve believed in the Force franchise from the very beginning, and Force 3 is a film that comes from a place of trust, comfort and a shared conviction in the story that we want to tell.”

Harshvardhan Rane said, “It’s an honour to be part of a film like Force 3, which gives me the chance to step into an intense, hardcore action space and bring that brute force alive on screen. John sir is truly cut from a different cloth and has carved his own path in the Indian film industry. To be part of Bhav Dhulia’s grand cinematic vision, alongside John sir, is something I feel genuinely privileged about.”

Tanya Maniktala said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Force 3. It’s exciting to share screen space with two actors who bring both charm and such strong presence to the screen. What makes this even more special for me is the role I get to play in the story. Being part of a franchise like this is a big moment, and I’m looking forward to giving it everything I have.”

Bhav Dhulia said, “Having assisted the late Nishikant Kamat on Force and worked with John during that time, this film feels like coming home in many ways. There is history here, there is emotion here, and that makes Force 3 even more special for me. I fell in love with the script the moment I read it, and I’m truly looking forward to bringing this story to life with John, Harshvardhan and Tanya.”

Force 3 is currently in production. Details around the film’s plot, antagonist and shooting locations have not yet been disclosed.