Dacoit Ek Prem Katha Enters Top 10 At USA Box Office On Day 5

The film Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is showing steady growth at the box office both in India and internationally. On its 5th day of release, the film reached the 7th position on the USA box office chart and remained in the top 10 till Tuesday. This shows that the film is finding an audience outside India as well.

In India, the Hindi version of the film has also shown improvement. It recorded a 15% increase in footfall compared to the previous day. This suggests that more people are coming to watch the film, especially in Hindi speaking regions. The rise is likely due to positive word of mouth and growing interest among viewers.

So far, the film has crossed a total collection of over Rs 40 crore worldwide. The response has been supported by reviews that have appreciated the performances and the story. As a result, the film is slowly building a strong position across different markets and languages.

Talking about the film’s response, Adivi Sesh said, “It’s incredibly encouraging to see how Dacoit is connecting with audiences not just in India, but internationally as well. For a film like ours, finding a place in the top 10 at the USA box office on its 5th day is truly special, and it speaks volumes about the kind of stories people are willing to embrace today.”

He also spoke about the response in Hindi markets. “What’s even more heartening is the response we’re seeing in the Hindi markets. A 15% jump in footfall is not just a number, it reflects word of mouth, audience trust, and a genuine connection with the story and characters. As filmmakers, that’s what we hope for that the film grows with each passing day.”

The film has received mixed reviews. News18 Showsha gave it 2 stars but appreciated Adivi Sesh’s performance. The review said, “Adivi Sesh brings a very controlled intensity. He doesn’t go over the top, which works in his favour. There’s anger, pain, and restraint in his performance, and you can see he’s fully committed to the role. Even when the writing lets him down, he holds his ground.”