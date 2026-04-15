Dhurandhar The Revenge Nears Rs 1000 Crore Mark At Box Office

The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to perform strongly at the box office even in its fourth week. On its 4th Tuesday, the film saw a rise in collections and added around Rs. 6 crore to its total. This helped the film maintain steady performance despite being several weeks into its release.

In the fourth week so far, the film has collected about Rs. 42 crore in 5 days. Based on its current trend, it is expected to finish the week close to the Rs. 50 crore mark. The overall Hindi box office collection of the film has now reached approximately Rs. 938 crore nett.

The film is likely to cross the Rs. 950 crore mark during its 5th weekend. After that, it will move closer to its final total. Across India, the film is expected to soon cross Rs. 1000 crore nett, which would make it the first Hindi film to reach this milestone. However, reaching the same number only in the Hindi version may not be possible.

Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has also set new records in several regions. It has become the highest grossing Hindi film in Mumbai, going ahead of Pushpa 2. It is also leading in major circuits like Delhi UP and East Punjab, along with southern regions such as Mysore, AP Nizam and Tamil Nadu Kerala.

These regions include large cities where the film has performed very well. In some other areas like Rajasthan, the film still has a chance to set records. However, in regions like CP Berar, CI, Bihar and Odisha, it is expected to remain behind Pushpa 2. In West Bengal and Assam, it may stay below Jawan.

Here is a breakdown of the film’s collections so far. Week One which included 8 days brought in Rs. 571.50 crore. Week Two added Rs. 229.00 crore. Week Three collected Rs. 96.00 crore. In Week Four, the film earned Rs. 6.50 crore on Friday, Rs. 12.00 crore on Saturday, Rs. 13.00 crore on Sunday, Rs. 4.50 crore on Monday, and around Rs. 6.00 crore on Tuesday. The total now stands at Rs. 938.50 crore.