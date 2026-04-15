Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav Was Scared Of Vidya Balan

Akshay Kumar is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. During recent interactions, the actor shared a personal story about his son Aarav and how he reacted after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The 2007 film featured Vidya Balan in a key role as Manjulika, a character that left a strong impression on audiences. Her performance was widely discussed for its intensity and impact.

While speaking in an interview, Akshay Kumar revealed that his son Aarav was deeply affected by the film when he first watched it. He said that Aarav became so scared that he avoided interacting with Vidya Balan for several years. Akshay shared, “I was talking to my son recently, he told me that when he saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time, he couldn’t speak to Vidya Balan for six years! Voh Vidya se darta tha. Voh ghar par aayi thi, usse ek baar milne ko taiyaar hi nahi tha, uski aankhon mein dekhne ko bhi taiyaar nahi tha. I had to nurture and tell him for six years ‘Yeh Vidya Balan hai beta, yeh bahot achhi hai’ He said ‘no dad, I don’t want to meet her’ He had got scarred.”

According to him, he had to reassure Aarav over time to help him understand that the character in the film was different from the real person. This continued for around six years before Aarav became comfortable.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is known as a psychological thriller. In the film, Vidya Balan played the role of Avni, a woman believed to be possessed. As the story develops, it shows that her condition is linked to dissociative identity disorder, which adds another layer to the narrative.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan. The project marks their collaboration after around 14 years. The film also features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani in important roles.

The film is scheduled to release on April 16.