Chitrangda Singh Shares Experience From Maatrubhumi Shoot

Chitrangda Singh is waiting for the release of her upcoming film Maatrubhumi May War Rest in Peace, in which she stars alongside Salman Khan. Ahead of the release, she spoke about her experience of working with him and shared her observations about his work style.

In an interview, Chitrangda Singh spoke about how involved Salman Khan is during the filmmaking process. She said, “I realized there is no day off for Salman. I mean, he’s constantly thinking about work and the film; how he can better it, what else he can add to the VFX or any other part of the frame. That level of dedication requires something else. What I learned from him was how passionate he is about work. He is very interested in what is going on, even with other people’s scenes.”

She also recalled a specific incident from the shoot. “There was this one day when we were shooting a pretty emotional scene for me that he was not part of. But he made sure he was there, and quite early in the day, to see that I was able to deliver the scene. He didn’t have to be there, but he came because I was reacting to him on the phone, so he wanted to give me his lines. That is sheer dedication to the craft.” This, according to her, showed how committed he is, even when he is not required on set.

Reports suggest that the film was initially based on a real life event. However, after feedback from the Ministry of Defence India, the makers made changes to the story. According to available information, the narrative was adjusted and given a fictional approach. It has also been reported that certain references were removed from the film before submission.

The film was earlier expected to release in April 2026. However, due to these changes, the release was postponed. There were later discussions about a possible May 2026 release, but that also now appears uncertain. The makers have not yet announced a new release date.

Overall, the film remains under discussion due to both its production updates and the insights shared by the cast about the working process.