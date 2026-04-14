Asha Bhosle tribute, triggers journalist backlash!

The passing of Asha Bhosle on April 12 triggered an outpouring of tributes across the world, including in Pakistan, where her music has enjoyed decades of popularity. However, as per media reports a routine obituary segment by Pakistani broadcaster Geo News quickly escalated into a regulatory controversy after the country’s media watchdog stepped in.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, widely known as PEMRA, issued a show-cause notice to the channel for airing what it described as “Indian content” during its tribute coverage. According to reports published in The Print, the regulator objected to the inclusion of songs and visuals from Indian films while reporting on Bhosle’s death. PEMRA termed the broadcast a “wilful defiance” of existing directives and sought an explanation from the channel.

The action is rooted in a broader legal framework. As detailed in coverage by Dawn, the restriction stems from a Supreme Court ruling that prohibits the broadcast of Indian content on Pakistani television. This ban, in place since 2018, has been consistently enforced by the regulator across entertainment programming. However, the Geo News case has drawn attention because the content in question was part of an editorial tribute rather than commercial entertainment.

Further reporting by Deccan Herald and Times of India confirmed that even limited use of Indian film visuals and music in a news context was considered a violation under PEMRA’s code of conduct. The regulator’s move underscores how strictly the policy is being interpreted, with no distinction between entertainment content and obituary coverage.

Geo News, however, strongly defended its editorial decision. The channel’s Managing Director, Azhar Abbas, stated that it is standard journalistic practice to revisit an artist’s body of work while reporting their passing. He argued that in the case of a global icon like Asha Bhosle, showcasing her music was both relevant and necessary to contextualize her legacy. His remarks, quoted in multiple reports including NewsX, framed the issue as one of editorial freedom rather than regulatory breach.

The notice triggered a sharp backlash from Pakistan’s media fraternity. Senior journalist Azaz Syed criticised the move, saying it reflected increasing control over mainstream media, where even obituary coverage is being scrutinised. Prominent anchor Gharidah Farooqui remarked that art and culture cannot be confined by national boundaries, especially in moments of collective mourning. Journalist Rauf Klasra described the action as regressive, warning against a return to more restrictive media environments.

Several commentators and civil society voices echoed similar concerns. As highlighted in The Print, critics argued that artists like Asha Bhosle have long transcended borders, with their work deeply embedded in the shared cultural fabric of the subcontinent. Many pointed out that the singer herself had acknowledged and celebrated musical influences from Pakistan, making the restriction appear culturally inconsistent.

The episode has once again brought into focus the ongoing tension between regulatory enforcement and editorial autonomy in Pakistan’s media landscape. While PEMRA maintains that it is acting within the legal framework established by the courts, the reaction from journalists and commentators suggests growing unease over the scope and application of these rules.

At a broader level, the controversy highlights a complex reality. Even as political boundaries and policy restrictions remain firmly in place, cultural icons like Asha Bhosle continue to command emotional resonance across borders. The regulatory response to a tribute broadcast has, in turn, sparked a larger debate on whether such expressions of cultural acknowledgement can or should be subject to strict control.

This report is an aggregation of information already in the public domain, based on coverage by multiple international publications such as The Print, Dawn, Deccan Herald, Times of India and others. It does not represent original reporting, and readers are encouraged to refer to the respective published reports for full context.