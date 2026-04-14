Song Name – Madwoman

Singer – Laufey

Check out Laufey – Madwoman Song Lyrics

Such a terrible idea, worst one I’ve had all this year

But I can’t ignore our obvious attraction

I imagine how it ends, up in flames, we’ll go again

Seeking chaos, can’t help giving in to passion

But there’s something so vexing ’bout you

It’s like the gods above us don’t approve

We’ve been through this before, fell in and out, I said, “No more”

But still I want you like a mad, mad woman

I remind myself how he’d question everything ’bout me

Called me stupid as a mindless joke, he hypnotized me as we spoke

Purely mythological, with the ugliest soul

You would think that he is holding me for ransom

‘Cause there’s something so vexing ’bout you

It’s like the gods above us don’t approve

We’ve been through this before, fell in and out, I said, “No more”

But still, I want you like a mad, mad woman

Made it to the final hour

But the wine begins to sour

And I’m seeing myself in a dreadful fashion

Then the fog begins to clear

As I’m gasping at clean air

I remember how together, we’re so handsome

‘Cause there’s something so vexing ’bout you

It’s like the gods above us don’t approve

We’ve been through this before, fell in and out, I said, “No more”

But still, I want you like a mad, mad woman