Song Name – Madwoman
Singer – Laufey
Check out Laufey – Madwoman Song Lyrics
Such a terrible idea, worst one I’ve had all this year
But I can’t ignore our obvious attraction
I imagine how it ends, up in flames, we’ll go again
Seeking chaos, can’t help giving in to passion
But there’s something so vexing ’bout you
It’s like the gods above us don’t approve
We’ve been through this before, fell in and out, I said, “No more”
But still I want you like a mad, mad woman
I remind myself how he’d question everything ’bout me
Called me stupid as a mindless joke, he hypnotized me as we spoke
Purely mythological, with the ugliest soul
You would think that he is holding me for ransom
‘Cause there’s something so vexing ’bout you
It’s like the gods above us don’t approve
We’ve been through this before, fell in and out, I said, “No more”
But still, I want you like a mad, mad woman
Made it to the final hour
But the wine begins to sour
And I’m seeing myself in a dreadful fashion
Then the fog begins to clear
As I’m gasping at clean air
I remember how together, we’re so handsome
‘Cause there’s something so vexing ’bout you
It’s like the gods above us don’t approve
We’ve been through this before, fell in and out, I said, “No more”
But still, I want you like a mad, mad woman