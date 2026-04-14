Jennie Garth Hit Rock Bottom. Then She Chose Herself

Jennie Garth is finally saying what most people never admit out loud. Rock bottom doesn’t look dramatic from the outside. It looks quiet, slow, and dangerously normal until it isn’t. In her new memoir, she talks about the night everything collapsed. A hotel room, mini-bar bottles, anxiety pills, and a heartbreak she couldn’t process. It didn’t feel like a breakdown at the moment. It felt like trying to take the edge off. One drink, then another, then something stronger. That’s how it starts.

At that time, her marriage with Peter Facinelli was already falling apart. But she wasn’t ready to accept it. She walked into therapy thinking they were fixing things. He walked in knowing it was over. That gap in reality is what broke her.

The line that stayed with her came from the therapist. Why do you want to be with someone who doesn’t love you. Not even a question, just a truth she couldn’t escape. That moment stripped away whatever denial she had left.

What followed wasn’t dramatic in a cinematic way. It was worse. She spiraled quietly. Drank more. Took pills. Lost control. She doesn’t even remember calling her friend. But that call is what saved her life. Her friend showed up, forced the door open, and found her unconscious.

Hospital. Stomach pumped. Alive, but barely holding on mentally.

That’s the part most stories skip. Surviving physically doesn’t mean you’re okay. It just means you have to now deal with everything you tried to escape.

She eventually checked into rehab. Not because it was a PR move or a clean narrative arc, but because there was no other option left. When everything you built collapses at once, you either rebuild or disappear.

Today, she’s sober. Not in a perfect, polished way, but in a way that feels real. The kind that comes after you’ve seen exactly how bad it can get.

What makes this story hit is not the overdose. It’s the honesty around it. The fact that she admits she didn’t see it coming. That she was clinging to something that was already gone. That she needed to numb herself just to get through the realization.

This isn’t a redemption story built for applause. It’s a reminder that even people who look like they have it together can completely fall apart behind closed doors.

And sometimes, choosing yourself only happens when everything else is already broken.