Ram Charan Shares Tough Training Experience For Peddi

Ram Charan has been preparing extensively for his upcoming film Peddi, where he plays the role of an akhada player. In a recent interview, he shared details about the effort that went into getting ready for the role.

According to the actor, his preparation lasted nearly 1.5 years. This included around 4 to 5 months of focused training in akhada and kushti. He trained under a national level coach who has previously worked on films like Sultan and Dangal. Ram Charan described the coach as very strict during training.

While speaking about the experience, he said, “He was extremely tough on us.” He also shared a lighter moment from the training period. “I told him, ‘Sirji, main national ke liye nahi ja raha hoon (Sir, I am not going for the nationals),’” he said, explaining how intense the sessions were.

Ram Charan has been preparing extensively for his upcoming film Peddi, where he plays the role of an akhada player. In a recent interview, he shared details about the effort that went into getting ready for the role.According to the actor, his preparation lasted nearly 1.5 years. This included around 4 to 5 months of focused training in akhada and kushti. He trained under a national level coach who has previously worked on films like Sultan and Dangal. Ram Charan described the coach as very strict during training.While speaking about the experience, he said, “He was extremely tough on us.” He also shared a lighter moment from the training period. “I told him, ‘Sirji, main national ke liye nahi ja raha hoon (Sir, I am not going for the nationals),’” he said, explaining how intense the sessions were.When asked to rate his own wrestling skills, Ram Charan gave himself a score of four out of ten. He mentioned that his trainer might give him a higher rating like six or eight, but he personally did not agree with that.The makers of Peddi released a teaser titled ‘Pehelwan’ on his birthday. In it, he is seen in a wrestling setup, showing his physical transformation and performing kushti moves. The teaser also includes a scene where he lifts and swings a gada. Speaking about that moment, he said, “That gada was pretty heavy. When I swung it, it pulled me down. You have to go with the energy—or it’ll break your back.”Ram Charan also spoke about the mental side of preparing for a role. He said, “Preparation for a movie is a mental thing. It’s a lifestyle change that’s tailored to the character. The only sanity I have is in being disciplined—day by day, week by week, year by year. If I lose that discipline, mera sanity chala jaata hai.”Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh. The story follows a villager who uses sports to bring his community together against a strong opponent. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

When asked to rate his own wrestling skills, Ram Charan gave himself a score of four out of ten. He mentioned that his trainer might give him a higher rating like six or eight, but he personally did not agree with that.

The makers of Peddi released a teaser titled ‘Pehelwan’ on his birthday. In it, he is seen in a wrestling setup, showing his physical transformation and performing kushti moves. The teaser also includes a scene where he lifts and swings a gada. Speaking about that moment, he said, “That gada was pretty heavy. When I swung it, it pulled me down. You have to go with the energy—or it’ll break your back.”

Ram Charan also spoke about the mental side of preparing for a role. He said, “Preparation for a movie is a mental thing. It’s a lifestyle change that’s tailored to the character. The only sanity I have is in being disciplined—day by day, week by week, year by year. If I lose that discipline, mera sanity chala jaata hai.”

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh. The story follows a villager who uses sports to bring his community together against a strong opponent. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Shivarajkumar in key roles.