Song Name – Stick With You

Band – TXT

Check out TXT – Stick With You Song Lyrics (English Translation)

Stay with me, just one more day, then one more

I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you

I’m not sure since when, but you’ve been a bit cold

Even your face, even the way you talk feels different

What else can I even say? I just bite my lips again

Every night, no, ni-night, ni-ni-night

(Ah) We’re facing each other but I’m not in your eyes

We barely miss each other a distance I can’t reach

(Ah) If I let go of your hand, I know it’s going to be over

I just can’t do it

Stay with me, just one more day, then one more

I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you

Just one more day, then one more till I make it a lifetime

Stay by my side like you always have

(Is this a dream?)

(Is this a dream?)

(Is this a dream?)

I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you

I know you’re too kind, I know you too well

So, “Just one more day”, I keep clinging onto you

Even if it’s meaningless to you, I’ll still take it

One more ni-night, ni-night, ni-ni-night

(Ah) Whether this is love or just lingering feelings

It doesn’t matter to me, I can’t live without you

(Ah) Just one day in your mercy, I might be like a mayfly but

As long as I’m with you, I’m fine

Stay with me, just one more day, then one more

I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you

Just one more day, then one more till I make it a lifetime

Stay by my side like you always have

(Is this a dream?)

(Is this a dream?)

(Is this a dream?)

I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you

Stay with me, just one more day, then one more

I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you