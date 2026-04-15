Song Name – Stick With You
Band – TXT
Check out TXT – Stick With You Song Lyrics (English Translation)
Stay with me, just one more day, then one more
I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you
I’m not sure since when, but you’ve been a bit cold
Even your face, even the way you talk feels different
What else can I even say? I just bite my lips again
Every night, no, ni-night, ni-ni-night
(Ah) We’re facing each other but I’m not in your eyes
We barely miss each other a distance I can’t reach
(Ah) If I let go of your hand, I know it’s going to be over
I just can’t do it
Stay with me, just one more day, then one more
I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you
Just one more day, then one more till I make it a lifetime
Stay by my side like you always have
(Is this a dream?)
(Is this a dream?)
(Is this a dream?)
I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you
I know you’re too kind, I know you too well
So, “Just one more day”, I keep clinging onto you
Even if it’s meaningless to you, I’ll still take it
One more ni-night, ni-night, ni-ni-night
(Ah) Whether this is love or just lingering feelings
It doesn’t matter to me, I can’t live without you
(Ah) Just one day in your mercy, I might be like a mayfly but
As long as I’m with you, I’m fine
Stay with me, just one more day, then one more
I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you
Just one more day, then one more till I make it a lifetime
Stay by my side like you always have
(Is this a dream?)
(Is this a dream?)
(Is this a dream?)
I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you
Stay with me, just one more day, then one more
I can’t let you go, I’ll just stick with you