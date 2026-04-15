Karan Johar Has A Funny Moment With Meryl Streep Fans Are Loving It

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently had a lighthearted and memorable interaction with Hollywood star Meryl Streep during the Tokyo tour of The Devil Wears Prada 2. The moment quickly caught attention because of its simplicity and humor.

Karan Johar, known for his interest in fashion and admiration for Meryl Streep, met her along with actress Anne Hathaway during the promotional event. During the interaction, Johar accidentally dropped his phone. As he bent to pick it up, Meryl Streep also leaned forward to help him. While doing so, she casually said, “We have the same phone, Karan”.

Johar responded instantly with humor and said, “I’ll never change it now”. His quick reply made everyone around laugh and added a warm and friendly touch to the moment.

The film The Devil Wears Prada was originally released in 2006 and became very popular over time. Its sequel is now set to release on May 1, 2026. The new film is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It brings back well known cast members including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt.

Earlier, Meryl Streep spoke about the film during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She said, “20 years ago, it was categorized as a chick flick, and that designation has kind of not worn well, you know, after ‘Barbie’ and ‘Mamma Mia’, and other films that completely catch the studios by surprise that people want to see them, because they have girls in the center of the story, women in the center of the story”.

She also added, “So they were not, we had to scrabble for our budget. And that was true. I think I’ve talked to Greta Gerwig about it. That was true with Barbie a little bit, in comparison to what they spend on other films. This one, honey, they spent the money”.

The sequel also includes actors like Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and others, making it a large ensemble cast. The film will release in cinemas on May 1, 2026.