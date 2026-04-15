Project Hail Mary Surprises Everyone With Strong Box Office Growth

Project Hail Mary is showing a steady performance at the Indian box office, especially in its third week. On its third Tuesday, the film recorded a growth of 33 per cent and added Rs. 2.25 crore to its total collection. This helped the film take its third week total to Rs. 15.65 crore in 5 days.

Based on the current trend, the film is expected to close its third week with earnings between Rs. 18 crore and Rs. 20 crore. This indicates that the film is maintaining a consistent pace even after its initial weeks, which is not very common for many releases.

So far, the total collection of Project Hail Mary stands at Rs. 69.40 crore gross in India. The film is likely to cross the Rs. 75 crore mark during its 4th weekend. After that, its overall performance will depend on how well it continues to attract audiences in the following weeks.

There is also a possibility that the film could reach the Rs. 100 crore mark if it continues to perform well even after the fourth week. Considering that the film opened with less than Rs. 3 crore on its first day, this would be a significant achievement. It highlights the film’s strong word of mouth and consistent audience interest over time.

The film features Ryan Gosling in the lead role and has already been described as a successful venture in India. Unlike many Hollywood releases that depend on popular franchises or established series, this film is a standalone story. This makes its performance more notable, as it has managed to attract viewers without the support of a known brand.

Here is a breakdown of its box office performance so far:

Week One which lasted 8 days collected Rs. 29.50 cr.

Week Two added Rs. 24.25 cr.

In the third week, the daily collections are as follows:

3rd Friday Rs. 2.50 cr.

3rd Saturday Rs. 4.75 cr.

3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr.

3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr.

3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. (est.)

The total now stands at Rs. 69.40 cr.

Overall, the film’s box office journey reflects a gradual rise rather than a strong opening, showing how consistent performance can contribute to long term success.