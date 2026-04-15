Passenger Trailer Brings A Nightmare That Never Lets Go

The trailer of Passenger presents a dark and intense horror story that focuses on fear that does not easily fade away. The film suggests a tense and disturbing experience where danger follows the characters closely, keeping the audience engaged throughout.

The story begins with a young couple who are travelling together and living a van life adventure. Their journey takes a frightening turn when they witness a brutal accident on a highway. While they manage to move on from the scene physically, something unseen follows them. Soon, they begin to realize that they are not alone.

The film introduces a demonic presence known as the Passenger. This entity becomes the central threat, as it attaches itself to the couple and refuses to leave. As the story progresses, their peaceful journey turns into a continuous struggle for survival. The presence appears to have a clear intention and does not stop until it achieves its goal.

The narrative focuses on how the couple deals with this unknown force. Their situation becomes more intense as they try to understand what is happening and find a way to escape it. The horror in the film is built around the idea that danger can stay hidden and follow without warning, creating a constant sense of fear.

Directed by André Øvredal, the film brings together a cast that includes Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell, and Melissa Leo. Each actor plays a role in portraying the emotional and psychological impact of being hunted by something they cannot fully understand.

The film is set to be released by Paramount Pictures in Indian cinemas on 29th May 2026. With its focus on fear, tension, and survival, Passenger aims to explore how ordinary situations can quickly turn into something deeply unsettling when faced with the unknown.