Saiyami Kher, BCCI host special screening of 'Ghoomer' for paraplegic cricketers

In an inspiring gesture that underscores the power of cinema to inspire and uplift, the makers of Ghoomer and lead actor Saiyami Kher hosted an exclusive screening of the film “Ghoomer” for the paraplegic cricketers of India. The event took place in Mumbai last evening and was attended by nearly 50 paraplegic cricketers between the age of 12-25, including those who officially play for India in international tournaments.

Saiyami Kher’s portrayal in “Ghoomer” left an indelible mark on both audiences and real-life paraplegic cricketers alike. Her compelling performance not only moved the viewers emotionally but also left a profound impact on the lives of those who face unique challenges on the cricket field due to their physical conditions.

After garnering strong and positive word of mouth, DCCI – An arm of BCCI, reached out to the makers of Ghoomer and actress, Saiyami Kher. Recognizing the potential of the film to serve as a source of motivation and inspiration, they expressed their desire to arrange a special screening for the dedicated paraplegic cricketers of India. The film and Saiyami’s earnest performance as Anina left everyone touched and emotional.

Saiyami Kher, said, “I am truly touched by the positive impact ‘Ghoomer’ has had on these exceptional athletes,” she shared.

“Their dedication and resilience are truly inspiring, and I am humbled to have been a part of a film that resonated with them. Their stories are part of what we wanted to show in the movie. I’m so honoured that DCCI and BCCI have given us this opportunity to show the film to the people that matter. Human resilience is the definition of these sports people and I’m elated / excited have see their response to seeing Anina’s life on screen”.

The screening was aimed to provide an opportunity for the paraplegic cricketers to experience the magic of cinema while drawing parallels to their own lives. Witnessing the challenges and triumphs depicted on the screen mirrored their own journey, creating a sense of unity and shared experience.

The DCCI’s collaboration with the creators of “Ghoomer” celebrates the art of filmmaking but also showcases the heartening connection between sports and the cinematic world.