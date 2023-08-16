scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sakshi Sharma will be essaying full-fledged lead character for first time in 'Suhaagan'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Sakshi Sharma is all set to make her entry as Payal in the romantic drama ‘Suhaagan’, replacing Anshula Dhawan.

‘Suhaagan’ brought a whirlwind of changes in the lives of two sisters Bindiya and Payal, after the show took an leap of 10 years, taking ahead their journey of love and animosity.

Talking about her entry in the show, Sakshi said: “I feel extremely elated to get an opportunity to work with Colors once again in its popular show ‘Suhaagan’. This show has earned immense love and support from the audience, and I’m extremely happy to step aboard in the role of Payal. This is the first time I will be seen essaying a full-fledged lead character, and I’m thrilled about exploring my craft in the role of a manipulative girl- Payal who loathes her sister Bindiya for stealing the love of her life Krishna.”

“Payal’s character is full of twists and challenges and that’s what intrigued me to be a part of this show. I hope the audience love me as Payal and shower lots of warmth and support to the show,” she added.

With its enthralling storyline, ‘Suhaagan’ continues to captivate the viewers as Bindiya’s wedding with her sister’s beau Krishna in a turn of events.

Currently in the story, Krishna and Bindiya’s car breaks down amidst heavy rainfall and they decide to go back and spend the rest of the night at Bindiya’s house. As romance starts brewing between the two, Payal makes an unexpected entry and pretends to be sick which disrupts the moment.

The following day, tensions rise as Payal claims her place beside Krishna in the car as he was ready to leave. Upset over this, Bindiya warns Payal and tells her that the seat belongs to her and not otherwise.

‘Suhaagan’ airs on Colors.

Sakshi has starred in shows like ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, and ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’.

–IANS

sp/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rishabh Pant plays cricket first time since car crash, video sends fans into frenzy
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rishabh Pant plays cricket first time since car crash, video sends fans into frenzy

News

Ravie Dubey shot a 28-minute long monologue in single take for 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava'

Health & Lifestyle

Reduced grey matter in brain linked to teen smoking, nicotine addiction

Sports

Wasim Akram criticises PCB for omitting Imran Khan

News

Sandra Bullock spotted in public for first time since death of boyfriend Bryan Randall

News

NFL football player Michael Oher didn't get paid royalties for 'Blind Side' by Tuohy family

Health & Lifestyle

Pain a year after heart attack linked with higher death risk within 8 years

Technology

Sugars affect brain 'plasticity' assisting with learning, memory, recovery: Study

Technology

Wipro launches centre of excellence on generative AI at IIT Delhi

Sports

Ben Stokes reverses ODI retirement ahead of World Cup, named in England squad for New Zealand series

Technology

Xiaomi India joins hands with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for ‘Video Call a Friend’?

Technology

Intel cancels $5.4 bn acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, to pay $353 mn as fine

Technology

Google's new feature to summarise entire articles for you using generative AI

News

'Gadar 2' heads towards Rs 300-cr mark; 'Jailer' gives it a run for money

Sports

King's Cup 2023: Indian men's football team to face Iraq in semi-final

News

Nick Jonas falls on stage while performing

News

Het Makwana to star in 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out forwarding message feature for channels

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US