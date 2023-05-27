scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Salman hugs Vicky a day after video of latter getting pushed aside by 'Wanted' star's security went viral

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) A day after a video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security team pushing aside actor Vicky Kaushal went viral, the superstar was seen hugging Vicky at an IIFA event in Abu Dhabi.

Both Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen wearing a formal and stylish black pants suit at the function. The two shared a warm hug and also interacted with each other for a moment.

Earlier, Vicky also reacted to the viral clip, saying: “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video.”

He added: “There is no point in talking about that.”

In another viral video, Salman was seen enjoying the IIFA Rocks 2023 event where he is seen enjoying singer Sukhbir’s live performance with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

The brother-sister duo was all smiles as Sukhbir set the stage on fire with his songs.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

The actor has completed the shoot for the movie and promised a Diwali release.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tennis: Arnav Paparkar, Sai Janvi lift titles in Ramesh Desai Memorial U-16 C'ship
Next article
Indian women's hockey team ends tour with thrilling 2-1 win over Australia 'A'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indian women's hockey team ends tour with thrilling 2-1 win over Australia 'A'

Sports

Tennis: Arnav Paparkar, Sai Janvi lift titles in Ramesh Desai Memorial U-16 C'ship

Technology

From mobile phones to chips, India manufacturing enters golden era

Health & Lifestyle

1 in 5 'healthy' adults have metabolism of a prediabetic: Study

News

Third episode from Girl group XG's docu follows 2018 Korean training camp

Sports

UP's Shardul Vihan ready to feature at Khelo India University Games for third time

News

Elliot Page had life-changing kiss with girl at gay bar months before 'Juno' shot him to fame

News

Rebecca likens 'MI' to giving birth: 'Once you've done it, you want to do it again'

Sports

'I felt like we left something behind in 2019', says Cummins ahead of 2023 Ashes challenge

Health & Lifestyle

400 medicinal plants have anti-diabetic properties: Researchers

Sports

River Plate earn draw with 10-man Sporting Cristal

Sports

Brazil to meet Guinea, Senegal in friendlies

Sports

IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Look like it's just breakfast for him', says Hardik on Gill making habit of scoring 100s

Technology

Xi Jinping's call for open cooperation on tech 'could not be timelier': Gates

Technology

S-Korea's satellite enters orbit, makes communication with Earth

News

Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'

News

Beyonce halts Paris gig to pay tribute to Tina Turner

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US