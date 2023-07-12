scorecardresearch
Salman Khan gushes over Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ teaser; fans hail their ‘bromance’

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ ‘prevue’ has left a significant mark on the Indian digital landscape, and now Salman Khan has also called it ‘outstanding’.

The overwhelming response to the video reflects the massive fan base that the film has garnered even before its theatrical release.

The pre-release video of SRK’s ‘Jawan’ has effortlessly surpassed all previous records held by teasers and trailers in the Indian film industry in terms of 24-hour view counts.

Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman took to social media to share the teaser, saying that this is the kind of movie one should see in theatres only.

“Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh. @iamsrk,” wrote Salman in his post.

Salman’s gesture was well-received by the fans of SRK, and they flooded the comments section with their love and appreciation.

The netizens wrote, “Dono Khan Sabhi Ki Jaan”, “bromance”, “Pathan Jawan aur fir Tiger 3”, “Box office will shatter when SRK-Salman reunite again in Tiger 3 and Tiger vs Pathan”, “Good to see Salman Sir is supporting SRK”, “Best friend forever”, “This is Bollywood … positive vibes only. This is more energetic than Tom’s Mission: Impossible trailer”.

Presenting an all-new bald look of SRK, with hard-core action by Tamil ‘Lady Super Star’ Nayanthara, the ‘prevue’ has been earning love and appreciation from the audience.

Featuring an army of women, it features Shah Rukh’s innate swag and high- octane action by the entire star cast. It also gives a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.

The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.It will release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

