scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name

Salman Khan on Monday issued a stern warning stating that neither he nor his production banner Salman Khan Films are associated with any third party

By Agency News Desk
Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name
Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday issued a stern warning stating that neither he nor his production banner Salman Khan Films are associated with any third party for casting in films.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared the statement and shared that legal action would be taken against those using his identity or his company’s name for fraud purposes.

The superstar captioned the warning as “Official Notice!”

The notice read as follows: “This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films.”

Salman added to “not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose.”

“Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unauthorised manner.”

Salman Khan Films (SKF) was established by the ‘Dabagg’ star in 2011. It has backed movies such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Hero’, ‘Dabangg 3’, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’

On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nokia, TSSC open 5G skill development centre in India
Next article
We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak: Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon triumph
This May Also Interest You
Technology

ServiceNow unveils 'Innovation Centre' for Indian firms to redefine work with GenAI

News

Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'

Sports

Women’s Ashes: We pride ourselves in winning the key moments, says Alyssa Healy

Sports

We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak: Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon triumph

Technology

Nokia, TSSC open 5G skill development centre in India

Sports

Women’s Ashes 'best series ever in history of the women's game': Heather Knight

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are dropouts

Sports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England’s playing eleven for fourth Test

Sports

Ashes 2023: Tim Paine prefers Hazlewood over Boland, sees no place for Green in fourth Test

Technology

Microsoft may kill Xbox Live Gold subscription

Health & Lifestyle

‘Before your heart fails, it warns you’: Experts

News

Margot Robbie: 'In Barbie Land, it's the opposite; women Barbies run everything'

Technology

Google Play Store sees huge drop in apps amid tough policies

Technology

Siddaramaiah holds talks with Foxconn CEO (Ld)

News

'Neerja' was an opportunity to test my mettle in a fresh role: Sneha Wagh

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor surprise fans at special screening of 'Bawaal'

News

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Thunder’ Nayanthara’s poster from ‘Jawan’

News

Angad Bedi to represent India at Asia Masters Athletics Championships, World Masters Athletics

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US