Salman Khan on 'Tiger 3': 'Loved being a part of massively mounted action sequences'

Salman Khan has revealed as to what to expect with the upcoming actioner ‘Tiger 3’. Talking about doing such films, the actor said he loved being a part of massively mounted action sequences.

Salman said: “People have seen ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and films from the YRF Spy Universe. So, it was important to give them something very new visually, something that was amazingly unique. The team has really pushed the envelope of action with ‘Tiger 3’. It had to be spectacular. There was no other option.”

The actor said he was a child on the set looking at the massive action scenes that were elaborately planned for him to shoot.

“The team has tried and executed things that have never been seen in an Indian film. I loved being a part of these massively mounted action sequences and I was like a child when I was doing those scenes! We will tease you with many such big moments when we unveil the trailer of Tiger 3, which is going to be our next marketing asset of the film,” he said.

Salman said the storyline of ‘Tiger 3’ is full of twists and turns as super agent Tiger sets off on a life-threatening mission to save the day.

The actor said: “Expect the unexpected from the trailer and the film. And get ready for an action entertainer that will have a really intense storyline. For me, Tiger 3’s story is what hooked me instantly. I couldn’t believe what Adi and the team had come up with!”

“This is definitely Tiger’s most dangerous mission and he has to risk his life to stand a chance.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’,is set to reveal the next chapter of how Aditya Chopra is shaping the YRF Spy Universe that has so far delivered a 100 per cent blockbuster result at the box office.

The YRF Spy Universe Films are ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’ and now ‘Tiger 3’.